Two New York Dealerships Forced To Refund Costumers For Bogus Sales Commission Fees

Two car dealerships in Westchester County, New York, have been ordered to pay more than $1 million in refunds to customers, following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

An investigation into DARCARS of Railroad Venue (DARCARS Lexus) and MT Kisco Automotive, LLC (DARCARS BMW) was initiated in February 2022 when the OAG received a complaint that the dealer had added a “sales commission charge” of more than $700 to the purchase of a new vehicle, without informing the buyer. It was soon discovered that these sales commission fees had been collected since October 2021.