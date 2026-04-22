U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro Announces Take Down Of Major High Tech Car Theft Operation In DC

Federal and D.C. officials announced Wednesday the takedown of a major international car theft ring operating, with multiple people now facing charges. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro, joined by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll, and FBI said an international auto theft ring operating across the D.C. region stole more than 100 cars in under a minute and shipped them overseas for major profits. Pirro describes the high-tech theft as requiring no keys, no smashed windows, and no traditional break-ins.



JUST IN: U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announces a 15-count federal indictment against an INTERNATIONAL AUTO THEFT RING accused of using new technology to steal cars in under a minute.



“No smashed windows, no drama… just a sleek electronic device… and in under a minute, the… pic.twitter.com/IuChCNuiCo — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 22, 2026









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