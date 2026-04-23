UC Berkley Cozies Up With Chinese Vacuum Maker To Make AI Powered Vehicles

The Chinese vacuum cleaner maker Dreame announced a partnership with a US top university to make AI-powered vehicles. The first Dreame’s car is the Nebula Next 01 electric-powered four-door sedan with a peak power of 1,903 hp and a zero-to-hundred acceleration time of 1.8 seconds.

Dreame is a Chinese home appliances maker founded by Yu Hao. Last year, the company announced an offensive entry into the automotive segment, revealing three concept car series, including the Kosmera, Star Motor, and Nebula brands. Most of the vehicles under these brands resemble models from Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, and M-Hero in terms of exterior styling.