UNDER 11k Unit Sales For The QUARTER! How Does An EV Company Like This SURVIVE Long Term?

Rivian, reported disappointing Q2 2025 delivery numbers: 6,146 R1S SUVs, 1,752 R1T pickups, and 2,701 EDVs, totaling just 10,599 units. This marks a significant year-over-year decline, with R1S sales down 24.5% and R1T sales plummeting 47.1%, despite a 22% increase in EDV deliveries. With such low sales volumes, how can an EV company like Rivian ensure long-term survival in a fiercely competitive market?



The EV industry is a capital-intensive space, and Rivian’s Q2 figures highlight the challenges of scaling production and demand. The company’s total deliveries fell short of expectations, impacted by factory retooling that limited production to 5,979 vehicles. High production costs and persistent losses—estimated at $39,130 per vehicle in Q3 2024—further strain Rivian’s financials. Despite a $5 billion investment from Volkswagen to support its upcoming R2 and R3 models, Rivian’s cash reserves are dwindling, with $6.7 billion remaining after burning through half of its $18 billion cash pile.



Rivian’s survival hinges on scaling production, achieving profitability, and leveraging its brand and partnerships. While Q2 2025 sales are concerning, the upcoming R2 launch and operational improvements offer hope. Without sustained progress, however, Rivian risks being outpaced by competitors like Tesla and Ford in the rapidly evolving EV landscape.



Spies, HOW do they make it long term in YOUR opinion or WILL they?



