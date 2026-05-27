Uber COO Questions The Feasibility Of Using AI

Uber’s business model is one of the most AI-forward in Silicon Valley. AI decides your ride price, optimizes your route, among other predictive features. But even with these advanced features, an Uber executive is sounding the alarm on the rideshare company’s AI spending.

In a recent interview on the Rapid Response podcast, Uber president and chief operating officer Andrew Macdonald said it’s hard to draw a connection between the company’s rising use of Claude Code and innovations meant to serve consumers.