Uber COO Questions The Feasibility Of Using AI

Agent009 submitted on 5/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:15:56 AM

Views : 288 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: fortune.com

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Uber’s business model is one of the most AI-forward in Silicon Valley. AI decides your ride price, optimizes your route, among other predictive features. But even with these advanced features, an Uber executive is sounding the alarm on the rideshare company’s AI spending.
 
In a recent interview on the Rapid Response podcast, Uber president and chief operating officer Andrew Macdonald said it’s hard to draw a connection between the company’s rising use of Claude Code and innovations meant to serve consumers.


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Uber COO Questions The Feasibility Of Using AI

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