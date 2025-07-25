Uber Offers Same Sex Drivers For Female Riders But Not Parity For Men That Want Male Drivers

Growing up, many of us were taught to never accept rides from strangers. Little did we know that companies like Uber and Lyft would eventually have us getting into strangers’ cars and paying them for it. While a majority of rides are safe and convenient, there have also been a fair number of murders and rapes. Uber’s 2021-2022 US Safety Report revealed there were 36 physical assault fatalities, and 61% of the deaths involved the driver. Interestingly, in nearly half of the incidents, the killer was neither the driver nor the passenger.



