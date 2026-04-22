Underwater Buyers Average Car Payment Rises To $932 A Month - Almost Half Are Now At 84 Months

Agent009 submitted on 4/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:47:07 AM

Views : 762 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nearly a third of all U.S. consumers trading in a vehicle during the first quarter were underwater — owed more than the car is worth — on their trades, the highest level in five years.
 
According to data from Edmunds.com, 30.9 percent of the cars, crossovers, and pickups traded in on a new vehicle in Q1 carried negative equity and the number is growing. With new vehicle prices rising and interest rates still higher than consumers are used to, buyers are shopping a monthly payment rather than the price of a new vehicle. 
 
The average amount owed on a trade in Q1 was $7,183, which is the second-highest number on record. It’s also 42% more than the same period five years ago, Edmunds noted. Rolling over that kind of money adds nearly $150 to a monthly payment so those underwater buyers’ average monthly payment is now $932. 


Read Article


Underwater Buyers Average Car Payment Rises To $932 A Month - Almost Half Are Now At 84 Months

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)