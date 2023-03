Asian automakers are recognizing the American market's increasing appetite for brawny vehicles and responding with upgrades like Subaru's Wilderness, Nissan's Rock Creek, Mazda's Meridian, and Kia's X-Pro. While not as rugged as Ford or Jeep's more extreme offerings, these enhancements have found a niche among consumers who crave a tougher-looking ride with some added capability, without necessarily requiring Rubicon Trail-level performance.



2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport MSRP is $50,150.