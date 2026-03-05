VIRTUE SIGNAL AHEAD! Jerry Seinfeld ROASTS EVs.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has never been one to mince words when spotting cultural nonsense, and his latest target is the electric vehicle craze. In a recent interview, the Seinfeld star dismissed EVs outright, calling them “a big, stupid virtue signal.”



“I’m not interested in electric cars at all,” Seinfeld said. “Anybody else wants to do it, that’s fine. I think it’s a big, stupid virtue signal.”



The remark lands with classic Seinfeldian precision—observational comedy aimed at the gap between what people preach and what actually makes sense. For decades, Seinfeld has built a career on highlighting everyday absurdities, from soup Nazis to puffy shirts. Now he’s applying that same lens to the EV push, suggesting the technology’s champions are more interested in signaling moral superiority than delivering practical transportation.



Seinfeld’s skepticism echoes a growing chorus of critics who point to real-world shortcomings: limited range in cold weather, long charging times, dependence on rare minerals mined under questionable conditions, and the irony of “green” cars powered by grids still heavily reliant on fossil fuels. While proponents tout zero tailpipe emissions and futuristic appeal, Seinfeld seems unimpressed by the hype, preferring the reliable roar and convenience of traditional engines.



The comedian’s comments arrive as EV sales growth slows in several markets and questions mount about aggressive government mandates and subsidies. Whether one agrees with him or not, Seinfeld’s blunt take cuts through the virtue-signaling fog with humor and honesty—reminding us that not every trendy solution deserves a standing ovation.



In typical fashion, Seinfeld isn’t angry, just observantly detached. He’s simply calling it like he sees it: another chapter in the human comedy of trying too hard to look good.















Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is taking a jab at electric cars, calling them a “big, stupid virtue signal."



“I’m not interested in electric cars at all," Seinfeld reportedly said in an interview. "Anybody else wants to do it, that’s fine. I think it’s a big, stupid virtue signal.… pic.twitter.com/q8YVh1EGwr — Mike Netter (@nettermike) May 3, 2026



