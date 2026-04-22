‘Vader 01’ Undergoes Trials Before Delivery To US Service

There’s been a lot of media buzz about the $300 million Boeing 747 being gifted to the United States by Qatar, but until now, very few people knew its call sign.

Virtually every element of the plane has been scrutinized, whether it be from a political angle or from the perspective of an aviation enthusiast.

It almost feels like there’s nothing left to know about this plane, but you’d be wrong to think that.

We’ve now learned that the plane is flying in the skies under a very peculiar call sign.