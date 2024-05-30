VinFast Offers $299 A Month Lease On VF 8 EV SUV - Would You Dare To Give It A Shot At That Price?

With demand for electric vehicles cooling down, automakers - particularly unfamiliar newcomers like VinFast - are working hard to get cars out of showrooms and onto driveways. As a result, there are some great deals to be had, with the VF 8 now available for lease at $299 a month. It's worth noting that the automaker has gone lower in the past, offering the VF 8 at $269 in January this year. CarsDirect reports that the VF 8 Eco ($46,000 before destination fees) can be leased for $299 p/m over three years. Considering the initial $3,230 payment, the VF 8 could cost as little as $389 a month, which is excellent value and works out to $14,004 over 36 months. But are the low monthly costs reason enough to get behind the wheel?



