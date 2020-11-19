Volkswagen Believes It Has An Edge On Tesla When It Comes To Software Technology - Haven't They Heard Of SpaceX?

We recently told you about Volkswagen Group's new five-year plan, which was just approved by the board and then officially announced by CEO Herbert Diess. The plan focuses on larger investments into future electrification efforts, as well as mobility, autonomous driving technology, software, and more.

Diess made it clear that he sees Tesla as a major rival. He believes it's going to be a tough fight, but he also thinks VW has an edge in some areas. One place it doesn't seem to have an edge is software. VW has had many issues with software in the past, and this has proven especially true leading up to the launch of its ID family of electric vehicles, which include the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover.