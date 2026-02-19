Volkswagen Brings Back The Twin Turbo W12 Golf To Celebrate GTI Anniversary

Happy birthday to the Golf GTI! The Grand Tourer Injection turns 50 this year, and Volkswagen wants you to believe the limited-run Edition 50 is the ultimate GTI. Well, it is, provided you’re only considering street-legal models. Back in 2007, Wolfsburg built a crazy one-off that a production Golf will never match, be it a GTI or even an R. The W12-650 is a hybrid, but not in the traditional sense. To celebrate the GTI’s milestone, VW is bringing back the wildest Golf it has ever built. Now finished in Tornado Red instead of white, the concept features a twin-turbo W12 engine borrowed from a Bentley Continental GT. Mounted behind the seats, the 6.0-liter monster sends 640 horsepower to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission sourced from the ill-fated Phaeton.



Read Article