Volkswagen Celebrates 50 Years Of The GTI By Resurrecting The GTI Roadster

Volkswagen is blowing out 50 candles on the GTI’s anniversary cake by revisiting some of the most striking cars to carry the Grand Tourer Injection banner. Although smaller models like the Polo supermini and the dinky Lupo or up! have received the hot hatch treatment, the three famous letters are primarily associated with the Golf. As a side note, Wolfsburg also sold a Scirocco GTI for a while and even built a Passat GTI prototype. After admiring the bonkers W12 one-off earlier this week, a lesser-known GTI is being brought back into the limelight. Originally conceived in 2014 as a virtual concept for Gran Turismo 6, the Golf GTI Roadster has returned. You’ll likely remember the roofless two-seater finished in red or white, but for 2026, VW has given it a green makeover. It’s likely a nod to the Golf GTI Edition 50’s exclusive Dark Moss Green Metallic finish.



