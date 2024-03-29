Volkswagen Develops "Roobadge" To Ward Off Kangaroos In Australia

Depending on where you live, the risk of having a collision with wildlife is significant. Safety technologies including automatic emergency braking help avoid some collisions, but not all. In addition, vehicle safety testing doesn't focus on avoiding animal collisions even though hitting a deer, elk, or moose can kill the animal, damage your car, and hurt you and your passengers. If you happen to live in Australia, you can add kangaroos to that list of animals. It's a huge problem Down Under with 90 percent of wildlife collisions in the country involving kangaroos. Tens of thousands of collisions happen every year. It's so prevalent that they even have licensed rescuers to check injured kangaroos to see if they might have a joey (baby kangaroo) in need of rescue. Volkswagen is trying to solve this problem with new technology called the RooBadge.



