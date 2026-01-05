Volkswagen Executive Finally Says What No One Else Wants To Talk About - We Must Fundamentally Change Our Business Model

It's no secret that the Volkswagen Group has been in a tough spot over the last few years. Sales haven't been great, and the company has been sinking a lot of money into brands that either aren't selling cars yet (Scout) or are having sales crises of their own (Porsche). VW has even been looking at big layoffs. Based on VW's just-released earnings report for the first quarter of this year, it looks like tough times may be continuing for a while. Global sales for all VW brands were down again for this quarter. They dropped by 4%, and 2025 was already a worse year than the prior one. Revenue is also down as a result, though down a slightly less dismal 2.5%. The company's operating results, or profits, are also down by 14.3%. That's not quite as terrible as the more than 50% drop in operating results reported at the end of fiscal year 2025, due in part to some of those aforementioned investments, but it's still bad.



Read Article