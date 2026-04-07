Volkswagen Executives See A Low Cost Touareg EV In The Future

Agent009 submitted on 4/7/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:11:35 AM

Views : 414 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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Volkswagen is looking at plugging the gap left by the retiring Touareg with an electric equivalent so the brand can continue to offer a flagship to higher-end customers, sales boss Martin Sander has confirmed.
 
The current combustion-engined SUV will bow out in just a few months after 24 years on sale as the firm focuses on higher-volume and lower-cost models.
 
However, Sander said there remains a gap in the market for upmarket cars that don't carry a premium badge – which the Touareg and Phaeton saloon (discontinued in 2016) were designed to serve.
 


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Volkswagen Executives See A Low Cost Touareg EV In The Future

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