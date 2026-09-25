Volkswagen May Recall 50,000 Vehicles For Crashing Software

A boatload of Volkswagen SUVs could have a little bit of a rebooting issue. The German automaker has recalled 50,000 Tiguans for a very simple issue that could lead to a very large problem. You know how much you hate it when your computer freezes just before you send that long email? It's kind of like that, except in a SUV that could be rolling down a busy highway.

If that happens, it could cause a loss of certain controls, lights, or even shut down the engine.

The recall covers 49,958 Volkswagen Tiguans, all from model year 2025 and built between March 25 and August 30 of last year. It was one specific version of the software that runs the Body Control Module (BCM), which is why the entire year's production isn't affected.