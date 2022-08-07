Volkswagen Not Interested In Building An Amarok Based SUV

Volkswagen has no interest in building an SUV based around the 2023 Amarok, the company’s board member for marketing has revealed.

The new Amarok is based on the same platform as the Ford Ranger, a vehicle that itself has spawned the Everest SUV. While VW would certainly have the capacity to build an SUV based on the Amarok, it is more interested in offering the kinds of accessories demanded by customers.

“It’s always an idea also to set up a robust SUV based on the pickup, but we do think that the setup of the pickup is currently best delivering value to our customers,” Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles board member for marketing, Lars Krause, told Car Expert.