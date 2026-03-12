Volkswagen Plans To Cut 50,000 Jobs To Reduce Costs

Volkswagen has announced plans to cut 50,000 jobs across its German operations by 2030, as the automotive manufacturer grapples with a significant decline in profitability. The company reported a full year operating profit of US$10.4bn – down 53% from 2024 and the lowest profit margin the manufacturer has recorded since 2016.

These cuts will affect operations across Germany for the entire group, says Volkswagen. As Europe's largest carmaker, this could mean reductions across key brands including Audi and Porsche.