Volkswagen Reveals The Chinese Built ID. Aura T6 And ID. Unyx 09 EVs

Volkswagen revealed the ID. Aura T6 crossover and the ID. Unyx 09 sedan electric cars developed for China. They will enter the market soon as the German automaker aims to solidify its position in the NEV segment by introducing over 20 products in this segment.



Sexy. Slightly weird, but sexy. VW fighting back in China with the ID.Unyx 09. Seen these in camo at XPeng's HQ and they look really stylish in person. pic.twitter.com/k671umZSR6 — Inside China Auto (@InsideChinaAuto) April 21, 2026



The ID. Aura is a series of electric cars developed by the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture with an integration of the CEA electric and electronic architecture developed jointly by the German company and Xpeng. The ID. Unyx is a project of the Volkswagen Anhui company, which was initially founded in China as the JV between VW and the ex-Nio manufacturer JAC. On April 21, Volkswagen revealed new models for both new series.



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