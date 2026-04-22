Volkswagen Rolls The Dice With New Electric Jetta SUV Concept

The latest concept car from Volkswagen is an electric Jetta. In fact, it's a Jetta that is a boxy, rugged SUV, and that looks like it could have three rows of seats. Has the world gone mad? Not if your view of the world starts in China. This concept vehicle is called the Jetta X. It was styled by the head of Volkswagen's global design team and aimed at China, where VW has an entire sub-brand named Jetta. In that sense, this concept isn't a Jetta X by Volkswagen, but rather, an X concept by Jetta. As a brand, Jetta is owned by Volkswagen and China's FAW Group. And you thought Audi/AUDI was bad.



Read Article