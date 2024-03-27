Volkswagen To Build And Sell ID.7 Electric Sedan In The US

The VW ID.7 electric near-luxury sedan will be offered in Pro S and Pro S Plus trims. Both will be available in RWD or 4MOTION AWD configuration.

The ID.7 is the sixth and largest member of VW’s ID family, including ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, and ID.Buzz electric van.



The North American market ID.7 will be made in Volkswagen’s Emden, Germany, factory, so I can’t see it qualifying for the $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act tax credit, the way the ID.4 does, which is built in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



(VW opened pre-orders of the ID.7 in Europe in August 2023 and pricing started at around $62k, with 285 miles of range and 435 miles of range for the Pro S.)