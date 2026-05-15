Volkswagen's ID. Buzz Returns In 2027 With Camper Variant

Volkswagen canceled the ID. Buzz at the end of 2025, with no 2026 model planned in the US. However, it promised that the beloved EV would return in a better shape for the 2027 model year, and we're now ready to spill the beans. The best part is that previous rumors were true, and the 2027 ID. Buzz lineup will include a camper variant. Americans loved the idea of an electric Bus when Volkswagen announced the ID. Buzz would get a US visa. However, when it was time to cough up the money, few were as enthusiastic. The German carmaker sold just over 6,000 units in 2025 due to ridiculously high prices and an underwhelming range. Unsurprisingly, the ID. Buzz hasn't been cleared for the MY2026, although Volkswagen promised it was not permanent.



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