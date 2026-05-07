Volkswagen's Next DCT Transmission Will Shift Faster Than The Blink Of An Eye

The beauty of the dual-clutch transmission is that having two clutch discs and two sets of gears means shifts that are far quicker than what any manual transmission or torque converter automatic can accomplish. It can change gears in fractions of a second, but Audi has decided that simply isn't quick enough. The CarBuzz research team has just uncovered a new patent that would make the time taken to change gears feel like nothing at all. We know... but it's not a manual! Sorry, purists, the dual-clutch is amazing. Props to Audi for trying to make it better.



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