Volvo Consider A Move Back To Wagons

Ever since the Ford Explorer crawled out of the Jurassic Park-era ooze (circa 1991), the US car-buying market has been obsessed with the SUV. There were others before it, but it's safe to say SUVs like the Explorer pushed things to a new level. That consumer shift has led to the slow death march of all things wagon. It's a real shame, because a wagon is the car buyers actually should want. Even if their minds remain locked in on a perceived desire for a sport utility vehicle, wagons drives better while offering the same level of useful utility.



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