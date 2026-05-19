Volvo Consider A Move Back To Wagons

Agent009 submitted on 5/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:13:10 AM

Views : 630 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Ever since the Ford Explorer crawled out of the Jurassic Park-era ooze (circa 1991), the US car-buying market has been obsessed with the SUV. There were others before it, but it's safe to say SUVs like the Explorer pushed things to a new level.
 
That consumer shift has led to the slow death march of all things wagon. It's a real shame, because a wagon is the car buyers actually should want. Even if their minds remain locked in on a perceived desire for a sport utility vehicle, wagons drives better while offering the same level of useful utility.


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Volvo Consider A Move Back To Wagons

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