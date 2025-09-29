WATCH! 001's New Tesla Cybertruck! NO, NOT The Kind You THINK!

We love cool toys!



The Cyberdock 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, is a sleek, Cybertruck-inspired dock designed for seamless power delivery on the go. This innovative accessory combines fast wireless charging for your iPhone or Android device (up to 15W), a built-in USB-C port for Apple Watch (up to 5W), and a dedicated spot for AirPods (up to 5W), all in one compact unit that mounts effortlessly into your Cybertruck's center console or dashboard. Crafted from durable, stainless-steel accents mimicking the truck's iconic exoskeleton, it's not just functional—it's a style statement for EV enthusiasts. With overcurrent protection, heat dissipation tech, and universal compatibility for MagSafe-enabled devices, it ensures safe, efficient juicing without cables cluttering your cab. Plug it into your Cybertruck's 12V outlet, and enjoy clutter-free connectivity that keeps your essentials powered during long hauls or daily drives. Rated 4.7 stars by Tesla owners, this Amazon exclusive delivers premium build quality at an accessible price—perfect for modernizing your ride.













