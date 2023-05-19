WATCH: 2018 Tesla Model 3 Passes 100,000 Miles And You Won't Believe How Much Battery Capacity Is Remaining

Tesla Model 3 owner Ed Fressler recently surpassed the 100,000-mile mark and documented some of his findings in a YouTube video. Fessler purchased his Model 3 in 2018; a Long Range dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. 
 
He has been driving his red Tesla Model 3 for 4.5 years. Via the YouTube video, he talks about every important aspect of the car from a real-world usage perspective. He covers battery health and driving range, charging, software updates, maintenance, performance, and more. 
 
When his car was new, Fessler said a full charge indicated a range of 309 miles, nearly identical to the 2018 version’s 310-mile EPA-estimated range. Even though it’s a well-established fact that batteries degrade over time, the drop in range after driving 100,000 miles wasn’t drastic. His Model 3’s screen now displays 290 miles range on a full charge, meaning the battery still holds 94 percent of the original capacity.




