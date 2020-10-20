WATCH: 2021 Golf R Caught Buck NAKED But Not Afraid At Nurburgring

Agent009 submitted on 10/20/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:10:52 AM

0 user comments | Views : 80 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A new Golf generation used to be a pretty big thing for Volkswagen - apart from the short-lived Mark VI, that is - but it looks like all the commotion around the ID.

3 managed to take some pressure off it.

Could that be why the Wolfsburg company allowed a completely naked Golf R to stretch its legs on the legendary German circuit near Nurburg? Probably not, but it sure makes for a nice departure from the usual secrecy surrounding unreleased models that can sometimes reach paranoid levels.



Read Article


WATCH: 2021 Golf R Caught Buck NAKED But Not Afraid At Nurburgring

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]