WATCH: 2024 Acura Integra Type S - The Civic Type R For Grown Ups

Acura has finally lifted the covers on the Integra Type S, reviving a pinnacle performance Integra and giving hot hatch fans a more grown-up alternative to the Honda Civic Type R with which this car shares much of its underpinnings. It shares a platform, engine, and gearbox with the Type R, but the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder generates an extra five ponies here, outputting 320 horsepower (at 6,500 rpm) and 310 lb-ft of torque (2,600-4,000 rpm). Acura says a high-flow exhaust and model-specific tune are the reason for the extra power, but the reality is Acura needed to have something to separate itself from the Honda, and power is an easy bragging right. Like the Type R, it sends those outputs to the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission, utilizing a limited-slip differential to apportion torque and manage grip levels when the 265/30-profile Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires struggle.





Read Article