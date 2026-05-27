WATCH: 2026 BMW i4 Has No Problems With IIHS Crash Testing

While it may be living on borrowed time due to the introduction of the Neue Klasse platform, the CLAR-based i4 scored perfectly in all crashworthiness tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The small overlap test replicates hitting a tree or a pole on the driver's corner, whereas the moderate overlap test simulates an offset crash with another vehicle.

The latter test is tougher because of the rear-seated dummy, and the i4 scored "acceptable" for rear passenger restraints and dummy kinematics. As you can tell from the video below, the rear seatbelt allowed slightly more dummy movement during the rebound phase. Actual injury risk remained very low.









