WATCH: 2026 Genesis G80 Has No Problem Crashing It's Way To A Top Safety Pick Award

For model year 2026, the Genesis Electrified G80 is no more due to incredibly poor sales. The internal combustion G80 soldiers on, though, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently had its way with the South Korean luxury sedan.

Good ratings in all crashworthiness tests helped the 2026 Genesis G80 score the coveted Top Safety Pick+ accolade from the nonprofit organization, and the front crash prevention system also worked as expected in vehicle-against-pedestrian scenarios. Be that as it may, the mid-size model can be improved.













