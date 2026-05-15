WATCH: 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Fails To Make The Grade In IIHS Crash Testing

While it may offer class-leading rear headroom and legroom, the Forte5-replacing K4 Hatchback is not particularly safe for rear occupants in the moderate overlap front crash scenario. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the South Korean model presents a moderate risk of injury to the chest of the rear passenger. As you can tell from the attached video, the rear dummy's lap belt moved from the pelvis onto the abdomen. This is called submarining, and submarining increases the risk of abdominal injuries. The nonprofit organization from Virginia uses 5th percentile female Hybrid III dummies to monitor submarining as best as possible.











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