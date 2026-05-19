WATCH: 2026 Toyota Corolla Isn't A Top Pick In IIHS Crash Testing

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently tested an extremely popular Japanese sedan, and there is a bit of bad news to report on this particular subject. Unfortunately for the aging Corolla, a "marginal" rating in the moderate overlap front crash test was enough for the compact economy car to win the coveted Top Safety Pick award. In said test, safety boffins observed the rear passenger dummy's head coming very close to the front seatback. Given the aforementioned, the IIHS couldn't rule out a high risk of head injuries. The crash scenario in question also revealed how the lap belt moves from the rear occupant's pelvic area onto the abdomen, which also increases the risk of injury.













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