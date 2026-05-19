WATCH: 2026 Toyota Corolla Isn't A Top Pick In IIHS Crash Testing

Agent009 submitted on 5/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:48 AM

Views : 598 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has recently tested an extremely popular Japanese sedan, and there is a bit of bad news to report on this particular subject. Unfortunately for the aging Corolla, a "marginal" rating in the moderate overlap front crash test was enough for the compact economy car to win the coveted Top Safety Pick award.

 
In said test, safety boffins observed the rear passenger dummy's head coming very close to the front seatback. Given the aforementioned, the IIHS couldn't rule out a high risk of head injuries. The crash scenario in question also revealed how the lap belt moves from the rear occupant's pelvic area onto the abdomen, which also increases the risk of injury.





 


Read Article


WATCH: 2026 Toyota Corolla Isn't A Top Pick In IIHS Crash Testing

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)