WATCH: 2027 Mercedes-AMG CLE Mythos Caught Testing Hard At The Nürburgring

Mercedes-AMG is about to address a major gap in its lineup by filling the void left by the discontinuation of the C63 and E63 Coupe models a few years ago. With the CLE replacing the two-door C-Class and E-Class, it makes sense to bring back the V8 as a step up from the inline-six “53” cars. New footage from CarSpyMedia at the Nürburgring shows the hardcore coupe likely testing with two extra cylinders under the hood. Even though the prototype is covered in camouflage, there are clear signs we’re dealing with something more intense than the CLE 53. It features a redesigned front bumper with massive air intakes for extra cooling, along with canards to improve aerodynamics. The profile reveals flared fenders, a stiffer suspension, a lowered ride height, and meaty tires. At the rear, the fixed wing immediately sets the flagship version apart.











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