WATCH: Aston Martin Vantage V12 Announced As A 2022 Model

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage is officially on its way for the 2022 model year, with confirmation a top-spec Vantage is set to return to top the current Vantage range. Destined to follow the well-trodden and desirable path of shoehorning Aston’s most potent engine into its most compact model, the new V12 Vantage has already been spotted in its development phase and so far promises to be one of next year’s most exciting supercars. Official details are still scarce, but we do know that Aston Martin will be utilising a twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine borrowed from both the DB11 and DBS models. Peak power is unconfirmed, but we suspect given the DBS’s flagship status that power will instead reside somewhere between the DB11 AMR’s 630bhp and the 700bhp of the DBS.







