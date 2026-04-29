WATCH: Audi RS 6 Avant Prototype Loses The Battle With Grip At The Nurburgring

Agent009 submitted on 4/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:19:43 AM

Views : 272 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Audi's plug-in hybrid replacement for the combustion-only RS 6 Avant is back testing at the Nurburgring. But on this occasion, the dynamic tests go badly wrong due to understeer. Spotted by Car Spy Media, a camouflaged RS 6 Avant prototype takes on a barrier on the outside of the corner despite having its front wheels turned right.  
     
Be it an honest mistake on the driver's part or an inherently nose-heavy design, we don't know for sure. On the other hand, the RS 6 Avant in question is remarkably durable. On the slow electric-only crawl back to the Volkswagen Group's Nurburgring test center, the car shows minimal damage in the area of the driver-side intake.





 


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WATCH: Audi RS 6 Avant Prototype Loses The Battle With Grip At The Nurburgring

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