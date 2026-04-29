WATCH: Audi RS 6 Avant Prototype Loses The Battle With Grip At The Nurburgring

Audi's plug-in hybrid replacement for the combustion-only RS 6 Avant is back testing at the Nurburgring. But on this occasion, the dynamic tests go badly wrong due to understeer. Spotted by Car Spy Media, a camouflaged RS 6 Avant prototype takes on a barrier on the outside of the corner despite having its front wheels turned right.

Be it an honest mistake on the driver's part or an inherently nose-heavy design, we don't know for sure. On the other hand, the RS 6 Avant in question is remarkably durable. On the slow electric-only crawl back to the Volkswagen Group's Nurburgring test center, the car shows minimal damage in the area of the driver-side intake.









