WATCH: Australian Family Stranded In The Outback After Putting Too Much Trust In Google Maps

GPS navigation has transformed how we get from place to place, but it’s not infallible and we’ve probably all been given bad directions at some point in our lives.

While this is typically just a minor inconvenience, it turned into a life-threatening scenario for a family in Australia.

According to the New South Wales Police Force, the family was reported missing on August 8th after they failed to arrive in Packsaddle following a trip from Queensland the previous day. This sparked an investigation and a “major land search,” which spanned Tibooburra, Broken Hill, Wilcannia, and Packsaddle as well as surrounding areas.