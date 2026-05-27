WATCH: Automotive Icon Chris Harris Sounds Off On The Ferrari Luce

Agent009 submitted on 5/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:30:13 AM

Views : 320 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Chris Harris has seen the Luce from the comfort of his Porsche 911 GT3 and didn’t waste any time calling his friends to talk about what they had witnessed. In short, it’s not good. They’re not fans of the first-ever five-seater battery-powered Ferrari. But they do provide us with a couple of very interesting perspectives.
  
In an interview with producer-turned-YouTuber Cleo Abram, Apple’s former chief design officer, Jony Ive, who has also been tasked with envisioning the first-ever zero-tailpipe emission Ferrari, said that the Luce didn’t have to happen.





 


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WATCH: Automotive Icon Chris Harris Sounds Off On The Ferrari Luce

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