Motorcyclists are already precariously perched on the roads, but toss in some aggressive driving and an alleged drunk driver in a small Renault (if we’re not mistaken, it’s a Kwid, a sister model of the Dacia Spring), and the situation nosedives from bad to worse.

This terrifying scenario unfolded on a road in Brazil, where a group of bikers were filmed colliding with a reportedly intoxicated driver at highway speeds. Miraculously, everyone involved lived to tell the tale.