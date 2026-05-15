WATCH: Chinese Automakers Show Off Three Wheel Off Road Driving Systems - Why Haven't Western Automakers Thought Of This?

Chinese automakers are rapidly expanding the capabilities of fully active suspension systems, with new SUVs from BYD, Huawei-backed Aito, and Li Auto demonstrating “three-wheel driving” functions that allow vehicles to continue moving after lifting one wheel off the ground.

The latest example is the Denza B8 (Fang Cheng Bao Bao 8) Flash Charge Edition from BYD, which debuted with the company’s new DiSus-P Ultra suspension system. During a media demonstration at BYD’s off-road proving ground, the SUV lifted one wheel completely off the ground while continuing to drive at a limited speed using the remaining three wheels.