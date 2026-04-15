WATCH: Consumer Advocate Claims Walmart Is Watering Down Their Gas

Agent009 submitted on 4/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:40:36 AM

Views : 476 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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A consumer advocate visits Murphy USA to test the gas and confirm that it contains less than 10% ethanol. Here are the results of his study.
 
TikTok creator James Wrigg (@james_wrigg) posted a video with this edition of his ongoing study on April 2.
 
"Alright, we’re testing more gas at Murphy’s for 15% ethanol," he says to start the video. "I know it seems that I’m always picking on them, but out of all four platforms that I’m on, … you guys almost unanimously said I need to check out Murphy’s."


@james_wrigg TESTING FOR WATERED DOWN GAS! Murphys #warereddongas #highethenol #jimmywrigg Thanks for the pic! @Kavan Carberry ? original sound - Jimmy Wrigg



 


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WATCH: Consumer Advocate Claims Walmart Is Watering Down Their Gas

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