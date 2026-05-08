WATCH: Corvette ZR1 Vs Lamborghini Revuelto - Which Is The King Of The Hill?

If there is one thing that exotic car enthusiasts cannot have enough of these days is watching the Lamborghini Revuelto take on the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, and the ZR1X on certain occasions. As you may recall, the two sit in very different territories when it comes to their price tags, as while the Lamborghini Revuelto kicks off at over $600,000 and can easily exceed the $700,000 mark, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has an MSRP of $185,000 attached to it. But is the former really more than three times better than the latter? That’s what we are here to find out by watching both engage in a few straight-line acceleration tests. However, before moving on to the actual footage shared at the bottom of the page, which was recently uploaded on YouTube by Supercar Ron, let’s remind ourselves just how fast these two rides are. And since it is the American one, and perhaps the underdog based on pricing alone, we will start with the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which features the same 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine found on its Corvette Z06 sibling, albeit with forced induction.









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