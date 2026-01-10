WATCH! DEBUT! 2027 Hyundai Tucson Brings NEW EDGE To The Market To Take The FIGHT To The NEXT LEVEL?

The all-new 2027 Hyundai Tucson is the fifth generation of Hyundai’s best-selling compact SUV in North America, revealed globally today and expected at U.S. dealers in early 2027. Pricing has not been announced, though a modest increase over the outgoing model’s roughly $29,200 starting price is widely expected.



Hyundai calls the exterior language “Art of Steel.” The body is more angular and upright, with muscular fenders, a wider stance, full-width LED lighting strips, and an H-Edge front signature. Dimensions grow to about 185 inches long and 75 inches wide on a 109.6-inch wheelbase—roughly 2.3 to 2.4 inches longer and 1.6 inches wider than before—while height rises slightly. Rear doors open to 83 degrees for easier access. Ground clearance is about 7.1 inches, rising to 8.3 inches on the new XRT Pro, which adds all-terrain tires, skid plates, recovery points, and more aggressive approach and departure angles.



The cabin is reworked around Hyundai’s Pleos Connect system, based on Android Automotive. A slim driver display pairs with a standard 12.9-inch touchscreen or an available 17-inch unit, plus an AI voice assistant. Rear passengers gain a bit more headroom and legroom, and cargo space behind the second row reaches about 41.7 to 42 cubic feet, among the class leaders.



Power comes from a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder. The gas version is rated around 184 to 187 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, with an estimated 28 mpg combined. The hybrid adds electric motors for about 233 to 242 horsepower and 280 lb-ft, targeting up to 42 mpg combined in front-wheel drive—an improvement over the prior hybrid. Front- or all-wheel drive is available. A plug-in hybrid is discussed for some markets, with claims of roughly 50 miles of electric range, but U.S. availability for 2027 is not confirmed. Electrified models also offer a stay mode that keeps climate control and charging active with the engine off.



Trims are expected to include SE, SEL, Limited, and the more capable XRT Pro. Together, the larger cabin, sharper design, and stronger hybrid efficiency position the Tucson against the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.















