WATCH! Deadly Shooting Erupts At EV Charging Station In Edgewater: Tesla Driver Killed And Suspect In Custody

According to authorities, a fatal shooting occurred during a fight at an electric vehicle charging station in Edgewater, resulting in the death of a Tesla driver and the arrest of another man. The identity of the deceased 33-year-old driver has not been disclosed. A spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jenny Fulton, stated that the second man involved in the shooting later contacted 911 to report the incident and was subsequently taken into custody. During the altercation, two shots were fired, and the deceased victim was hospitalized with a single gunshot wound. It is unclear whether the detained man fired both shots or whether he was also an electric vehicle driver. The cause of the fight, which occurred in a parking lot outside a food hall in Edgewater, is still under investigation.













