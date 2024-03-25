WATCH: Driver Deliberately Seeks Out Police Car To Crash Into - What Is Wrong With People?

A shocking head-on collision involving California Highway Patrol, captured on camera by a nearby vehicle, is suspected to have been an intentional act. Authorities claim that the driver of a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the highway specifically targeted the officers.

Despite the harrowing scene, miraculously, both officers in the SUV and the driver of the opposing vehicle managed to survive.

The CHP’s Valley Division issued a scathing statement on Thursday, denouncing the reckless actions of the offending driver. According to CHP Assistant Commissioner Ezery Beauchamp, the incident unfolded as two officers were stationed in their patrol car, a Ford Explorer, on Interstate 80 following the conclusion of a routine traffic stop.







