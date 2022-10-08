WATCH: Driver Puts His Mustang Out To Pasture Like A Proper Pony

Ford Mustangs and showing off go hand-in-hand, but unfortunately accidents aren’t too far behind. That brings us to this Mustang, which simply wanted to go out to pasture like a proper pony.



As you can see in the short clip uploaded to Reddit, our fearless Mustang driver decided to show off while making a left turn. This was as successful as one would expect as the driver slides the car and then massively overcorrects. While they’re certainly not the first Mustang driver to make this mistake, they sent their car down an embankment and into a grassy field on the side of the road. This might be a pristine grazing area for horses, but it’s no place for a pony car.



