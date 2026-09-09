WATCH: EREV Vs PHEV Which Is The Smarter Choice For You?

Agent009 submitted on 9/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:24 AM

Views : 514 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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Electric vehicles were supposed to make gas stations a thing of the past. So why are automakers suddenly putting gasoline engines back into electric cars?
 
The answer is a relatively simple piece of technology called an EREV, short for Extended-Range Electric Vehicle.
 
EREVs are gaining serious traction because they promise something that many traditional EVs struggle to deliver: zero range anxiety. That's because the gasoline engine in an EREV is essentially a generator carried onboard to keep the battery supplied with electricity when needed.





 


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WATCH: EREV Vs PHEV Which Is The Smarter Choice For You?

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