Footage out of China has captured the moment an electric vehicle exploded while at a charging station with the incident said to have take place sometime in August.

Local reports suggest that the owner of the red EV parked the car in Sanming, southern China, and connected it to a charging station. It is hard to say with certainty what model it is, but as reported by Drive, it does share a resemblance to the BAIC EX360. It’s also possible it was a plug-in hybrid model from BAIC.