WATCH: Ferrari Luce Designers Try To Explain Away Why The Luce Looks So Awkward

It has been almost 24 hours since the Luce was officially unveiled, and most people still can’t believe that Ferrari’s five-seater battery-powered vehicle has the shape that it does (and no considerable range gains). But the Italian marque anticipated some questionable feedback from the Tifosi, gearheads, and even curious eyes. That’s why its designers took the stand. And they chose a producer-turned-content creator for the job, not one of the hundreds of automotive magazines and online publications that keep up with what’s happening in Maranello, Italy. Cleo Abram was specifically chosen by Ferrari to discuss the Luce’s design with Love From’s Jony Ive and the prancing horse’s chief designer, Flavio Manzoni.















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